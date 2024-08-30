Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $9.55 Per Share

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Nordson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $9.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.53. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.40.

Nordson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NDSN opened at $255.16 on Thursday. Nordson has a 52 week low of $208.91 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.58.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 70.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,387.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 11,450.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

