Northland Capmk Weighs in on Encore Capital Group, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Encore Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $355.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.06 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.55. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

In related news, SVP Andrew Eric Asch sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $903,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

