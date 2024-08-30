NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.51. 62,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,356,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.70.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

