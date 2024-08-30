Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Announces $0.17 Dividend

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1678 per share by the biotechnology company on Wednesday, September 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.
Novozymes A/S Price Performance
Shares of NVZMY opened at $69.33 on Friday. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $38.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Novozymes A/S Company Profile
