Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Announces $0.17 Dividend

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1678 per share by the biotechnology company on Wednesday, September 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVZMY opened at $69.33 on Friday. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $38.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

