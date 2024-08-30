NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Downgraded by William Blair

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get NuCana alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NuCana

NuCana Stock Up 4.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuCana stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. NuCana has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuCana stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned 0.57% of NuCana as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 44.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.