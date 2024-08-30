Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $75.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities downgraded Nutanix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.08.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Up 20.3 %

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $62.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -898.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.68.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Research analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.