Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $77.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk cut Nutanix from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities cut Nutanix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.08.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $62.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -898.71, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.68. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $1,384,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,378,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 103,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

