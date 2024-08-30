Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $85.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTNX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Nutanix from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX opened at $62.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -898.71, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average of $58.68. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,981 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $137,465,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 387.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,024,000 after acquiring an additional 985,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,593,000 after acquiring an additional 794,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

