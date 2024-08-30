Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, reports. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.12 million. Nutanix updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -898.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $73.69.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Capmk cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nutanix

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.