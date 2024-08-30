Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.08

Shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.08 and traded as high as $11.74. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 32,528 shares trading hands.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
