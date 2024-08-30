Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.08

Shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.08 and traded as high as $11.74. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 32,528 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 94,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.