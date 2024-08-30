NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the computer hardware maker on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

NVIDIA has a payout ratio of 1.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.3%.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $117.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $17,273,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,553,630 shares in the company, valued at $178,914,477.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $17,273,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,553,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,914,477.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,021,333 shares of company stock worth $599,173,182. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 24th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

