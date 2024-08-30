NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $117.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day moving average of $102.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,021,333 shares of company stock worth $599,173,182 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 884.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after buying an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,371,255,000 after acquiring an additional 84,515,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in NVIDIA by 808.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,215,474,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

