NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Melius Research raised their price target on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $117.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. NVIDIA has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $12,579,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,614,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,549,925.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $12,579,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,614,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,549,925.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,021,333 shares of company stock worth $599,173,182. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

