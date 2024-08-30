NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Robert W. Baird

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Melius Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVDA opened at $117.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,021,333 shares of company stock worth $599,173,182 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

