Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Insider Sells $16,524.64 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) insider Sanjay Nayak sold 1,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $16,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,269.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

OCUL opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.64. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 226.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth $34,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OCUL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OCUL

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.