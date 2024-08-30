Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Insider Sells $16,524.64 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCULGet Free Report) insider Sanjay Nayak sold 1,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $16,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,269.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

OCUL opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.64. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCULGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 226.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth $34,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCUL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

