Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oculis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 28th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oculis’ current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oculis’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

Get Oculis alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OCS. Bank of America lowered their target price on Oculis from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Oculis from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Oculis Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ OCS opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.30. Oculis has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oculis stock. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Oculis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.