Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Okta from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.81.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.03. Okta has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Okta will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,645,972.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,645,972.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $257,195.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,411,773 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 7,678.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 27,257 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

