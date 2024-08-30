Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.81.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Okta has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $135,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $257,195.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,051 shares of company stock worth $34,411,773 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,794,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Okta by 117.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,890 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Okta by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,854,000 after acquiring an additional 897,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Okta by 1,465.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,823,000 after acquiring an additional 732,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

