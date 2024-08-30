Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Okta from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.81.

Get Okta alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKTA

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.43. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. Equities analysts predict that Okta will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,411,773 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Okta by 4.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 4.7% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.