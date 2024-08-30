Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Okta from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.81.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Okta has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that Okta will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $16,786,359.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $135,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,411,773 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Okta by 160.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Okta by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 50.4% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

