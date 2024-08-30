Okta’s (OKTA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

OKTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.81.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.03. Okta has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $16,786,359.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,051 shares of company stock worth $34,411,773 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $150,794,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Okta by 117.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,890 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,854,000 after buying an additional 897,216 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Okta by 1,465.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,823,000 after buying an additional 732,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

