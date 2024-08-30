Okta’s (OKTA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.81.

OKTA stock opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.43. Okta has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,645,972.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $277,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,645,972.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,411,773 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Okta by 62.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,870,000 after purchasing an additional 200,770 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Okta by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 343,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after acquiring an additional 83,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

