Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 419,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 210,430 shares.The stock last traded at $16.77 and had previously closed at $16.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Old Second Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $761.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Ladowicz sold 30,585 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $496,088.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,694.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

