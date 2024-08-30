Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,419,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,037,000 after purchasing an additional 595,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $98.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

