Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

OGEN opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oragenics, Inc. ( NYSE:OGEN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.51% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.