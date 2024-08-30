Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
OGEN opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $7.74.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
