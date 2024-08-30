Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.07.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.5% during the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 9.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 623,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,405,000 after purchasing an additional 85,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 16.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 60,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $106.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.18.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

