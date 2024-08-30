Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OSK opened at $106.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.18. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $127.98.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OSK

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.