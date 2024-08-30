Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Shares Down 2.7%

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.14. 72,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 96,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Osisko Development Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $182.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Development

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Development by 9.1% in the first quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 134,400 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management boosted its position in Osisko Development by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 572,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 538,351 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Development in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Development in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Development Company Profile

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

