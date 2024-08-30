OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. OUTFRONT Media has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $17.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.27 million. OUTFRONT Media had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a negative return on equity of 72.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,724,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,720,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter worth about $13,779,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 841,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 601,079 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,842,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,733,000 after purchasing an additional 419,706 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

