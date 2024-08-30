Pamela J. Cramer Sells 3,200 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $160,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %
RYTM opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.04. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.88% and a negative return on equity of 221.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYTM. Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
