Pamela J. Cramer Sells 3,200 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $160,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

RYTM opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.04. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.88% and a negative return on equity of 221.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 513.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYTM. Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

