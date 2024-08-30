Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.80

Shares of Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 31.80 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 31.70 ($0.42), with a volume of 1054217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.05 ($0.41).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.41) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 38 ($0.50) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £600.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,035.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

