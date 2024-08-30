Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.80

Shares of Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 31.80 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 31.70 ($0.42), with a volume of 1054217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.05 ($0.41).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.41) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 38 ($0.50) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Get Our Latest Report on Pan African Resources
Pan African Resources Trading Up 0.7 %
About Pan African Resources
Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pan African Resources
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Ollie’s Stock Goes On Sale: It’s Time To Back Up The Truck
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.