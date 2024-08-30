Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Patterson Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PDCO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.53. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,018,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,003,000 after buying an additional 730,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,915,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,436,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,370,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,533,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,925,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,453,000 after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $139,296.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,098.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $139,296.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,098.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $28,843.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

