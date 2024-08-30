PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Upgraded by Nomura Securities to “Strong-Buy”

Nomura Securities upgraded shares of PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa America raised shares of PDD to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of PDD from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.27.

Get PDD alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDD

PDD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.39. PDD has a twelve month low of $88.01 and a twelve month high of $164.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. The company had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDD will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 3,883.3% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in PDD by 1,106.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.