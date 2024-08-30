Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$56.00 at Citigroup

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.62.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$53.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$52.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$38.79 and a twelve month high of C$54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total value of C$1,464,474.96. In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total transaction of C$213,251.68. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total transaction of C$1,464,474.96. Insiders have sold 70,374 shares of company stock worth $3,643,660 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

