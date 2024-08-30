PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

PEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

PEP opened at $172.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.77. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1,129.9% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 233,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,585,000 after buying an additional 214,122 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

