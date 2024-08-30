Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Up 4.5%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 187,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,640,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on WOOF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $994.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,554 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 82.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,667 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 47.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,401,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,204 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 233.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,679,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 1,876,233 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,212.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 1,677,179 shares in the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

