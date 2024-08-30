Peter J. Bulgarelli Sells 375 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $22,503.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,236,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,812,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,460,000 after buying an additional 120,614 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after acquiring an additional 802,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,047,000 after acquiring an additional 96,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000,000 after acquiring an additional 413,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $231,512,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

