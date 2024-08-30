Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Cut by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Pfizer by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 119,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

Pfizer stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.