PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Shares Down 0.1%

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.04 and last traded at $43.04. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.07.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.

