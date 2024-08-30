PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,227,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 1,398,958 shares.The stock last traded at $49.74 and had previously closed at $49.73.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

