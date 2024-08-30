Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.220-1.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAHC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAHC

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $869.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.57. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.