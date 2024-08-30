PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the July 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PGP opened at $7.99 on Friday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 483.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 178,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 147,846 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $252,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

