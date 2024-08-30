PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the July 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of PGP opened at $7.99 on Friday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
