PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2024

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGPGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the July 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PGP opened at $7.99 on Friday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 483.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 178,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 147,846 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $252,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

