Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Director Amber Foulkes Hilary Acquires 20,000 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) Director Amber Foulkes Hilary bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00.

Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$0.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.01. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$336.43 million, a PE ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of C$46.61 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0099907 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

PNE has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Pine Cliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

