Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

PLYM opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plymouth Industrial REIT news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $13,285,868.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,474,292 shares in the company, valued at $105,503,805.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 774.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 90,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

