Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 3,547,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 7,748,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSNY shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.77.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

