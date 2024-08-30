Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 180.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PSNY. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.77.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

PSNY stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 399.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 21,971,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,283,000 after buying an additional 17,571,426 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,235,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,091,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

