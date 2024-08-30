Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Popular from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price objective on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.21. Popular has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $105.01.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Popular will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $577,499.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

