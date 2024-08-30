POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $65.01

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.01, but opened at $63.14. POSCO shares last traded at $63.04, with a volume of 11,976 shares traded.

POSCO Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.67.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 2.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About POSCO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 43,007.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 15.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 5.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

