PositiveID (OTCMKTS:PSID) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PositiveID Co. (OTCMKTS:PSID – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. PositiveID shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 32,699,898 shares changing hands.
PositiveID Price Performance
About PositiveID
PositiveID Corporation, a life sciences and technology company, develops and sells molecular diagnostic systems for bio-threat detection and medical testing in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Molecular Diagnostics, Medical Devices, and Mobile Labs. The company develops microfluidic systems for the automated preparation and performance of biological assays to detect biological threats and analyze biological samples at the point of need.
