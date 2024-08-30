Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PW opened at $1.33 on Friday. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

